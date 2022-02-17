Advertisement

Karjalainen earns bronze medal

UVM senior defenseman part of Finland’s 4-1 win over Switzerland
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEIJING (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hockey team features another recently crowned Olympic medalist, after Sini Karjalainen and Finland knocked off Switzerland in Wednesday’s bronze medal game.

Karjalainen becomes the second Catamount to take home an Olympic medal, following Amanda Pelkey’s gold with Team USA four years ago. She’ll return to Burlington to plug back into a lineup that has been red hot even without her over the last month or so.

“Just a proud moment, I think for each of us individually as well as for the program,” said UVM head coach Jim Plumer. “To see someone who’s had the dream, came here, was kind of on the outside looking in of the senior national team. Worked really hard to improve and to see her, you know, A: achieve her dream of making the Olympic team and then B: to compete for a medal and to get one, just really proud.”

“It was so exciting,” added senior forward Theresa Schafzahl. “I know Sini’s been working so hard for this moment for so many years and as I watched the game I just knew they were gonna win it so I was so excited.”

