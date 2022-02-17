Marketing expert discusses Ben & Jerry’s controversial Super Bowl ad

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ben & Jerry’s ad at the Super Bowl did more than show off their funky flavors.

The Vermont-based company partnered with Colin Kaepernick to post billboards calling for defunding of the police.

Being vocal about social issues is engrained into the company’s brand. Matt Dodds, the director of Brandthropolgy in Burlington says it’s a marketing strategy that can really pay off if done correctly.

“Just the audacity of what they do creates its own public relations exposure. It’s just spell their name right. They don’t really care if it’s good press or bad press,” said Dodds.

“It’s time to take a community-based approach to public safety, because it’s the best and most effective way to strengthen our communities and keep people healthy and safe,” said Ben & Jerry’s in a statement.

“Now that everybody has a bit of a social mission, the question is whether people believe it or not. I think people are pretty savvy at understand what’s real and baked into the company and what’s not,” said Dodds.

Dodds says being caught in a lie is how this marketing strategy can bring companies down. He adds one thing that’s made Ben & Jerry’s successful is that they continuously follow through, citing their involvement in rallies and political campaigns.

“Great product, but also a social mission ahead of its time that society walked into,” said Dodds.

The company’s earliest social campaigns, ‘What’s the doughboy afraid of’, was in 1984. That was when Pillsbury was working to keep its products off shelves.

