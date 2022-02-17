New Hampshire House gives initial OK to abortion ban changes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to adding exceptions to the state’s new abortion ban and limiting the ultrasound mandate it includes.

As of Jan. 1, New Hampshire prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions only for pregnancies that threaten the mother’s life or health.

Doctors who provide late-term abortions can face felony charges and ultrasounds are required before any abortion.

The bill sent to the Finance Committee on Thursday would add exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, or in cases of fatal fetal anomalies.

It has the support of Gov. Chris Sununu but faces an uphill fight in the Senate.

