Advertisement

New Hampshire House gives initial OK to abortion ban changes

The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to adding exceptions to the state’s new...
The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to adding exceptions to the state’s new abortion ban and limiting the ultrasound mandate it includes. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to adding exceptions to the state’s new abortion ban and limiting the ultrasound mandate it includes.

As of Jan. 1, New Hampshire prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions only for pregnancies that threaten the mother’s life or health.

Doctors who provide late-term abortions can face felony charges and ultrasounds are required before any abortion.

The bill sent to the Finance Committee on Thursday would add exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, or in cases of fatal fetal anomalies.

It has the support of Gov. Chris Sununu but faces an uphill fight in the Senate.

Related Stories:

New Hampshire committee hears 3 anti-abortion bills

Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals

Vermont House approves ‘Reproductive Liberty’ amendment

New Hampshire Senate rejects exceptions to abortion ban

New Hampshire considers changing, repealing abortion ban

Effort to repeal NH abortion ultrasound requirement suffers setback

Abortion, drunken driving, animal welfare laws to take effect in NH

NH Dems push back against budget containing abortion restrictions

Sununu: Late-term abortion ban in budget won’t trigger veto

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
F-35A Lightning II aircraft depart the VTANG Base in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good
FILE photo.
2 teens killed in Orleans County crash
Justin Manly
Police arrest suspect in December arson

Latest News

Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sanders says Wall Street firms wield too much power over economy
New York’s marijuana agency is working toward a swift launch for a proposed $200 million fund...
NY official: We hope to get $200M pot equity fund going fast
Ed Brown-File photo
Appeal from tax protester in 2007 NH armed standoff rejected
Raw Video: Sununu State of the State interrupted by medical emergency in audience
Raw Video: Sununu State of the State interrupted by medical emergency in audience