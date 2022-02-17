NY official: We hope to get $200M pot equity fund going fast

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s marijuana agency is working toward a swift launch for a proposed $200 million fund to help people of color, women and certain other groups start legal pot businesses.

Regulators and lawmakers are discussing the plan as the state looks ahead to licensing recreational marijuana businesses in roughly the next year.

Cannabis Control Board member Reuben McDaniel III said Thursday that officials are working out technical details to make sure they can implement the program “really quickly” if it goes forward.

The proposed fund is potentially the largest of its kind in any state to date.

It could provide grants and loans to what are known as social equity applicants.

