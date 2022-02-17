Advertisement

Oldest New England Patriots fan dies at 106

Myrtle Milledge was recognized by the New England Patriots as the team's oldest fan.(Lynn LeClair | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO, Maine (AP) - A Maine woman recognized by the New England Patriots as their oldest fan has died at age 106.

Myrtle Milledge was from the Maine town of Mexico and was well into her 40s when the Patriots became a franchise in the old American Football League in 1960. The Patriots honored Milledge as their oldest fan earlier this month by giving her a personalized jersey complete with the number 106 on the back.

Her obituary in the Sun Journal says Milledge died peacefully on Tuesday at the Hospice House in Auburn. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick in 1970.

