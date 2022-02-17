Advertisement

Police ID owner of seized horses

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police says the decision to seize 14 horses from a local farm was several days in the making and involved consultation with several agencies and horse rescue groups.

Armed with a search warrant, authorities Wednesday visited the residence on Poor Farm Road to look at the horses and take blood tests. Veterinarians found some of the animals in “poor” condition and without sufficient access to water, food, and care. All the horses have been relocated and are expected to survive.

Colchester Police have identified the owner of the horses as Charlie Powell, 22. Chief Doug Allen says it’s a good case for restorative justice instead of criminal charges. “He lost his mom in August. His mom was the one that had the horses. I don’t know if he was prepared to take care of that number of horses and how he would do that,” he said.

Powell Thursday told WCAX he is cooperating with authorities and that the horses have been taken care of and loved.

