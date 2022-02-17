Advertisement

PUC rejects GlobalFoundries’ bid to become independent utility

GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo
GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont regulators have rejected an attempt by GlobalFoundries’ to become its own self managed-utility.

The move would have allowed the chipmaker, one of the largest power users in the state, to bypass Green Mountain Power and buy electricity directly from the regional market. Company officials last year argued that their power rate was about 80% higher than the company pays at its facilities in New York and could do better going it alone.

But environmental groups, including the Conservation Law Foundation, opposed the move, saying the proposal contained no commitments to stick to the state’s climate reduction goals in the future and that the company will be buying energy produced from coal and oil.

The Vermont Public Utility Commission Thursday concluded they did not have the statutory authority to grant GF’s request to be removed from GMP’s service territory.

Related Stories:

Vt. partnership to help power GlobalFoundries with hydrogen

GlobalFoundries seeks to cut the cord with Green Mtn. Power

GlobalFoundries and GMP working toward lower electricity costs

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
F-35A Lightning II aircraft depart the VTANG Base in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good
Justin Manly
Police arrest suspect in December arson

Latest News

File photo
Vt. health officials present school PCB testing protocols to lawmakers
Middlebury’s Ali Nullmeyer talks Olympic debut, returns to ski in Middlebury Carnival
Extended interview with Middlebury's Ali Nullmeyer
Super Senior: The Smuggs 55+ Club
Sanders says Wall Street firms wield too much power over economy