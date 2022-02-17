PUC rejects GlobalFoundries’ bid to become independent utility

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont regulators have rejected an attempt by GlobalFoundries’ to become its own self managed-utility.

The move would have allowed the chipmaker, one of the largest power users in the state, to bypass Green Mountain Power and buy electricity directly from the regional market. Company officials last year argued that their power rate was about 80% higher than the company pays at its facilities in New York and could do better going it alone.

But environmental groups, including the Conservation Law Foundation, opposed the move, saying the proposal contained no commitments to stick to the state’s climate reduction goals in the future and that the company will be buying energy produced from coal and oil.

The Vermont Public Utility Commission Thursday concluded they did not have the statutory authority to grant GF’s request to be removed from GMP’s service territory.

