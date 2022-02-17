Advertisement

Road crews take advantage of mild weather

Burlington Public Works crews say they are out early Thursday morning thanks to the mild weather.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Public Works crews say they are out early Thursday morning thanks to the mild weather.

They say they take advantage of early mornings to repair roads when the temperature is right, the snow is gone and the traffic hasn’t started.

Overnight, crews heated up reclaimed asphalt to 300 degrees and at 4 a.m., they filled in potholes in high traffic areas like the Winooski bridge.

As traffic picks up, they move through neighborhoods.

Crews say this time of year really wreaks havoc on New England roads because the freeze-thaw cycle moves the ground a lot, leading to potholes, cracks, and drainage challenges.

45 degrees today, #btv? Friendly reminder that it’s Fool’s Spring and ‘Second winter’ will be here soon enough. This is...

Posted by City of Burlington Public Works on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE Photo of Killington.
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good
F-35A Lightning II aircraft depart the VTANG Base in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington
Justin Manly
Police arrest suspect in December arson
File photo
Horses seized from Colchester farm

Latest News

Strong winds ripped a roof in Milton partially off Wednesday.
Wind rips roof off Milton barn
Courtesy: Angel Flight
Angel Flight makes sure Vermonters get the care they need
Strong winds ripped a roof in Milton partially off Wednesday.
Wind rips roof off Milton barn
Burlington Public Works crews say they are out early Thursday morning thanks to the mild weather.
Road crews take advantage of mild weather