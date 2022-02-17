Road crews take advantage of mild weather

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Public Works crews say they are out early Thursday morning thanks to the mild weather.

They say they take advantage of early mornings to repair roads when the temperature is right, the snow is gone and the traffic hasn’t started.

Overnight, crews heated up reclaimed asphalt to 300 degrees and at 4 a.m., they filled in potholes in high traffic areas like the Winooski bridge.

As traffic picks up, they move through neighborhoods.

Crews say this time of year really wreaks havoc on New England roads because the freeze-thaw cycle moves the ground a lot, leading to potholes, cracks, and drainage challenges.

45 degrees today, #btv? Friendly reminder that it’s Fool’s Spring and ‘Second winter’ will be here soon enough. This is... Posted by City of Burlington Public Works on Thursday, February 17, 2022

