Sanders says Wall Street firms wield too much power over economy

Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders used a hearing Thursday to bring the subject of corporate greed to the forefront.

Sanders chairs the Senate Budget Committee. He held a hearing Thursday on Wall Street greed.

The independent senator says three Wall Street firms-- BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street-- manage $22 trillion in assets and have their hands in banking, transportation, health care and nursing homes.

“So what does that mean? Well, for starters it means that the amount of money these three firms control is nearly equal to the entire gross domestic product, the GDP, of the United States. Three companies and more than five times the GDP of Germany,” Sanders said.

“I think there’s validity in some of those issues. I’m gonna focus on what I think we should be doing, and that’s talking about the fact that we just recently eclipsed $3 trillion in debt as a country,” said Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana.

Braun was the ranking Republican at Thursday’s budget hearing but said he wasn’t sure the topic of Wall Street greed falls under the budget committee’s jurisdiction.

