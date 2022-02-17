Advertisement

Thousands of pounds of Skyline Chili products being recalled

By Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cans of Skyline Chili are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall issued Wednesday applies to the 10.5-oz. cans containing “Skyline Chili Original Chili” with lot code “L2121” and product code “CHC8T UPY” on the bottom of the can, FSIS said.

FSIS said in the recall announcement that the “cans labeled as chili product may actually contain cream of chicken soup and were produced on Dec. 21, 2021.”

The recalled products were shipped to retail locations nationwide and have a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023, according to FSIS.

The cans are packed in trays marked as “Skyline Original Chili” with an expiration date of Dec. 21, 2024.

The product contains milk, wheat and soy, which are known allergens and are not declared on the product label.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

