Two teens killed in Orleans County crash

CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A head-on crash in Orleans County kills two teenagers and puts one woman in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say no one involved was wearing a seat belt.

It happened Wednesday night around 8:45 p.m. on Route 105 in Charleston.

Vermont State Police say 23-year-old Katelyn Deslandes drove into the other lane and hit a car head-on. That car had two 18-year-olds in it.

Police say Deslandes was initially taken to one hospital, and then flown via helicopter to another. She is expected to surrive.

But the teenagers both died. Police say one male died at the hospital and the other died on road.

The road is now clear, but Route 105 was shut down for four hours.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.