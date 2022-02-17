UVM women edge UNH
Cats down rivals 61-58, keep pace in league race
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hoops team emerged with a hard fought 61-58 win over rival New Hampshire Wednesday evening at Patrick Gym. With the victory, Vermont moved to 10-5 in America East play, giving them more of a cushion the race for a first round tournament home game and keeping pace with Maine and Albany for the top spots.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.