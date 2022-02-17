Advertisement

UVM women edge UNH

Cats down rivals 61-58, keep pace in league race
Cats down rivals 61-58, keep pace in league race
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hoops team emerged with a hard fought 61-58 win over rival New Hampshire Wednesday evening at Patrick Gym. With the victory, Vermont moved to 10-5 in America East play, giving them more of a cushion the race for a first round tournament home game and keeping pace with Maine and Albany for the top spots.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
F-35A Lightning II aircraft depart the VTANG Base in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good
Justin Manly
Police arrest suspect in December arson

Latest News

UVM senior defenseman part of Finland’s 4-1 win over Switzerland
Karjalainen earns bronze medal
8 new members, highlighted by Coppenrath and Thomas
Vermont Sports Hall of Fame unveils 2022 induction class
Cats edge Great Danes 63-55 Monday afternoon at Patrick
UVM women down Albany
United States' Megan Nick competes during the women's aerials finals at the 2022 Winter...
Vermonter’s high-flying performance lands her on Olympic podium