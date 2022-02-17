Advertisement

Vermont working through appeals for denied unemployment claims

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters waiting on appeal hearings for denied unemployment claims won’t have to wait much longer.

Nearly 600 Vermonters were waiting up to six months to have their appeals heard, long past the 30-day requirement in state law.

So in December, Vermont Legal Aid filed a class-action lawsuit against the Department of Labor to speed up the process.

Under an interim settlement reached this week, the state has begun working through the backlog with more administrative judges and making internal changes.

Legal aid says it’s already making a difference.

They’re hoping to clear the backlog by May.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
F-35A Lightning II aircraft depart the VTANG Base in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good
Justin Manly
Police arrest suspect in December arson

Latest News

sdf
Senate drops plan for juvenile facility at former Windsor prison
sdf
Vermont working through appeals for denied unemployment claims
sdf
Vt. health officials present school PCB testing protocols to lawmakers
A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
MM
Sugar on snow demo