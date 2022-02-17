Vermont working through appeals for denied unemployment claims

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters waiting on appeal hearings for denied unemployment claims won’t have to wait much longer.

Nearly 600 Vermonters were waiting up to six months to have their appeals heard, long past the 30-day requirement in state law.

So in December, Vermont Legal Aid filed a class-action lawsuit against the Department of Labor to speed up the process.

Under an interim settlement reached this week, the state has begun working through the backlog with more administrative judges and making internal changes.

Legal aid says it’s already making a difference.

They’re hoping to clear the backlog by May.

