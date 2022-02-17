WATCH LIVE: Gov. Sununu State of the State

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will deliver his State of the State address to lawmakers Thursday morning.

Officials say as part of his speech, the governor is expected to announce a new housing fund to address the state’s shortage of available housing, unveil new veterans initiatives, call on legislators to reject extremism, and highlight some of the successes New Hampshire has had over the last year.

The Republican took office in 2017 and announced last year he would seek a fourth term in November.

