Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Sununu State of the State

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will deliver his State of the State address to lawmakers Thursday morning.

Watch Live at 10 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Officials say as part of his speech, the governor is expected to announce a new housing fund to address the state’s shortage of available housing, unveil new veterans initiatives, call on legislators to reject extremism, and highlight some of the successes New Hampshire has had over the last year.

The Republican took office in 2017 and announced last year he would seek a fourth term in November.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good
F-35A Lightning II aircraft depart the VTANG Base in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington
Justin Manly
Police arrest suspect in December arson
File photo
Horses seized from Colchester farm

Latest News

Grand Isle-Plattsburgh ferry File photo
Grand Isle-Plattsburgh reopens Thursday morning
Courtesy: Angel Flight
Pilots fly sick Vermonters to medical appointments
Strong winds ripped a roof partially off a barn in Milton on Wednesday.
Wind rips roof off Milton barn
Courtesy: Angel Flight
Angel Flight makes sure Vermonters get the care they need