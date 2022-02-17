Advertisement

Wind damages South Burlington City Hall, library

Whipping winds damaged South Burlington's new City Hall and library.
Whipping winds damaged South Burlington's new City Hall and library.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Whipping winds damaged South Burlington’s new City Hall and library.

City Manager Jessie Baker says they first noticed issues with their rooftop solar panels around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when there were 50 mph gusts.

Six panels were damaged, with one falling off the building.

SunCommon installed the panels. It’s now working to better secure them so this doesn’t happen again.

“This panel system is designed for up to 110 mph of gusts, so we are not quite sure what happened. We think that maybe it was the direction of the wind yesterday. But they are designed to withstand the weather we receive here in Vermont and we are confident that after these repairs that will be maintained,” Baker said.

The work is expected to last for a few days. The library and City hall are still open but the public is asked to access them from the rear entrance.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
F-35A Lightning II aircraft depart the VTANG Base in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good
FILE photo.
2 teens killed in Orleans County crash
Justin Manly
Police arrest suspect in December arson

Latest News

x
Condos proud of bringing Vt. secretary of state’s office into digital age
x
Sununu State of the State interrupted by medical emergency in audience
Ice-slicked roads led to a tractor trailer rollover in Norton Thursday morning.
Icy roads lead to tractor-trailer rollover in Norton
Vt. Sec. of State Jim Condos-File photo
Condos proud of bringing Vt. secretary of state’s office into digital age