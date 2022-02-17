Wind damages South Burlington City Hall, library

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Whipping winds damaged South Burlington’s new City Hall and library.

City Manager Jessie Baker says they first noticed issues with their rooftop solar panels around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when there were 50 mph gusts.

Six panels were damaged, with one falling off the building.

SunCommon installed the panels. It’s now working to better secure them so this doesn’t happen again.

“This panel system is designed for up to 110 mph of gusts, so we are not quite sure what happened. We think that maybe it was the direction of the wind yesterday. But they are designed to withstand the weather we receive here in Vermont and we are confident that after these repairs that will be maintained,” Baker said.

The work is expected to last for a few days. The library and City hall are still open but the public is asked to access them from the rear entrance.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.