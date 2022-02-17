BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain will change to freezing rain and snow through the early morning hours on Friday. The rain combined with near-record highs from Thursday will cause sharp rises to rivers and streams. A Flood Watch is in effect for Vermont and northern New York through Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be turning much colder early Friday morning, changing rain over to freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Roads and untreated surfaces could be slippery with the changeover on Friday morning. Snow and ice accumulation will be light, but any standing water on roads and driveways are likely to quickly freeze up, leading to some slippery conditions for Friday morning. Temperatures will start the day in the mid 20s, and continue to fall through the upper teens by the end of the day.

Our active weather will come to an end by Friday night. We’ll be back to mostly cloudy skies for the start of the weekend. On Saturday we could see scattered snow showers with some limited, additional accumulation. Temperatures through the weekend will be running closer to normal with highs in the low 30s.

Plan on more ups and downs in the week ahead. Temperatures will return to the low 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of rain and snow, turning colder again for the end of next week.

