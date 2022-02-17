BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Our wild, weather roller coaster ride will continue today, tonight, and into Friday. Grip that safety bar a little tighter, because here is what is coming our way . . .

Those strong south winds that we had on Wednesday will continue today. Wind gusts could top 40 mph. The strong south winds have been bringing in warmer air yesterday and last night, and most of us will get into the upper 40s to mid-50s today. There may even be a 60 degrees reading near the MA border.

But a potent cold front is approaching us from the NW. That front will stall out in our northern areas for most of today, bringing periods of rain to our northern counties, especially over northern NY. The rain will come down hard and heavy during the evening and early overnight hours. The combination of heavy rain and snowmelt from the warm air will bring up the water levels on rivers & streams, and possibly break up the ice, which could lead to ice jams and flooding problems.

Winds will quickly shift directions overnight from the S to the NNW. Those blustery NNW winds will quickly bring in a new batch of cold, Arctic air. Temperatures will drop rapidly overnight, leading to flash freezing of wet surfaces on roads, sidewalks, and parking lots. Also, the rain will be changing over to some sleet & freezing rain, adding to the icing conditions. That icy mix will then change to snow, where it will accumulate a bit in our northern areas, around 1-4″ through the morning, with higher amounts near the St. Lawrence Valley of NY. Then the snow will quickly taper off in the afternoon and skies will begin to clear. But temperatures will continue to drop through the 20s and teens as we go through Friday.

The Friday morning commute could be treacherous. Give yourself plenty of time . . . it will be a slow go. If you can avoid travel until later in the day, that would be better.

As we get into the weekend, a fast-moving clipper system will bring a bonus coating of snow on Saturday along with blustery winds.

Things will settle down on Sunday with partly sunny skies. And it will be mostly cloudy on Monday for Presidents Day, but dry and a little warmer.

Another frontal system will come through on Tuesday into Wednesday with some snow & rain.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of all this rapidly changing weather, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

