13 arrested on drug charges in NH, Mass., Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say 13 people have been arrested on drug charges in New Hampshire and Massachusetts as the result of a multimonth drug trafficking investigation conducted by multiple agencies.

The people arrested range in age from 27 to 56. Most were arrested on a charge of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine and were arrested in New Hampshire. One person was arrested in Massachusetts and another was arrested in Maine. Some were arrested in December, and others were arrested Thursday.

Authorities said the investigation accuses one person of supplying methamphetamine and cocaine to others. They said the drugs were distributed in the Concord area, Lakes Region, Hudson and Maine.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)