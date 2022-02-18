Advertisement

Burlington airport dealing with delays after ice shuts down runways

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - Icing created travel trouble at the Burlington airport on Friday.

Airport officials say the runways were shut down for a few hours Friday morning because they were too icy.

The ice has since been removed and flights are back on, but the airport is playing catch up.

A few flights were canceled and many more were delayed.

The airport says about 12,000 passengers are flying out this week, coinciding with schools’ February breaks.

WCAX News has a crew at the airport gathering more details on those delays for you.

