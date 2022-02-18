Advertisement

Burlington steps back on North End bike lane project

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington Committee did not approve a new bike lane set for the city’s north end, Thursday.

Committee members say there are still too many questions and looking into a pilot project.

The plan they’re working on will eliminate 40 parking spaces to extend bike lanes on the east side of North Winooski Ave from North Union Street to Riverside Ave.

During Thursday’s meeting, those living in Burlington and committee members expressed deep concerns for the community resources located in that area.

Mark Barlow, an Independent Burlington City Councilor says “We have to either do it with our eyes open and know we’re going to impact them negatively, or find solutions before we forward even more, but I do think we have made significant progress.”

Business owners have also brought forward concerns about a lack of parking discouraging customers from stopping in.

Related Stories:

Old North End businesses raise concerns about eliminating parking, adding bike lanes

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
File photo
Horses seized from Colchester farm
The Vermont-based company partnered with Colin Kaepernick to post billboards calling for...
Marketing expert discusses Ben & Jerry’s provocative Super Bowl ad
F-35A Lightning II aircraft depart the VTANG Base in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington

Latest News

GlobalFoundries
PUC rejects GlobalFoundries’ bid to become independent utility
City does not approve bike lane project
Burlington steps back on bike lane project
A gun and target symbol.
Police investigating shooting in Claremont that sends man to the hospital
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Cuomo sued by NY trooper, saying he sexually harassed her