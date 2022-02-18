Cuomo sued by NY trooper, saying he sexually harassed her
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York state trooper who testified that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed is now suing him.
She says Cuomo, a top aide and state police violated her civil rights. The trooper civil laws prohibiting sexual harassment were violated.
The trooper’s name was not disclosed in the lawsuit, which was filed in Manhattan Thursday.
Cuomo resigned in August, days after an independent probe found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.
Several district attorneys in New York said they found Cuomo’s accusers “credible,” but said the available evidence wasn’t strong enough to file criminal charges against him.
