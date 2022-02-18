Driver charged in Vermont crash that killed 2 teens

CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The driver in a deadly crash in Orleans County will face criminal charges.

Vermont State Police say Katelyn Deslandes, 23, of Island Pond, was charged with grossly negligent operation with death resulting.

Investigators say Deslandes crossed the center line on Route 105 in Charleston Wednesday night, hitting another car with two teens inside.

Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston, and Taylor Warren, 18, of Lunenburg, were killed.

Deslandes is due in court Tuesday afternoon in Newport.

Police say more charges could be on the way pending the results of toxicology tests.

