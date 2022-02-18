Early morning freeze creates slick commute

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An overnight freeze, sleet, freezing rain, and light layer of snow has roads slippery Friday morning. This has led to crashes and school cancelations.

There’s a fresh layer of snow on the roads, but below it is a thin layer of sleet and ice.

This means you’ll want to take it extra slow, don’t crowd the plows, and remember to avoid fast jerky movements.

If you do find yourself going into a slide, remember to not panic, let your foot off the gas and apply your foot to the break slowly. Slamming on the brakes won’t help.

AAA recommends you stock your car with winter essentials and an emergency kit.

Several crashes have been reported Friday morning and lots of schools are canceled or delayed.

The Clinton County Public Transit won’t be running its rural routes due to icy roads.

The Charlotte Ferry Crossing is also closed due to strong winds. However, the Grand Isle - Plattsburgh crossing is still open.

From ice to snow, officials have a warning about the backcountry and avalanches during this Presidents’ Day weekend.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning about avalanche risks in the Adirondacks and High Peaks region.

The team says there are avalanche and high water risks thanks to the mild temperatures, high winds, and rain. That’s because avalanche danger increases during thaws and snows when things become unstable.

Where bridges aren’t available, you’re being advised not to cross streams with high, fast moving water. And a reminder that experts say ice slush is 50% weaker than new, clear ice.

