Flooding forces evacuations in Northern New York

Evacuations are underway in parts of the North Country where an ice jam has sent the AuSable River over its banks.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JAY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Evacuations are underway in parts of the North Country where the AuSable River is flooding.

Residents say people are evacuating in Au Sable Forks and along 9N toward Jay.

A state of emergency was declared in the town of Jay, where the AuSable River has gone over its banks. There has been an ice jam on the river there with water backing up.

Town officials in Jay are assessing damages to infrastructure and residences.

The Town of Jay Community Center at 11 School Lane in Au Sable Forks is open as a warming shelter for any residents affected by the flooding.

Our Katharine Huntley is at the scene gathering details and she will have a full update for you tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

