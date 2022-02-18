Advertisement

GOP tries to help GlobalFoundries after regulators reject utility bid

Feb. 18, 2022
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont Republican lawmakers are going to bat for GlobalFoundries after state regulators rejected an attempt by the chipmaker to become its own self-managed utility. The caucus is working to get GlobalFoundries what it wants to keep the company in Vermont.

There is concern that if GlobalFoundries isn’t able to cut its energy costs by becoming its own utility, the company might decide to leave the Essex Junction plant and take thousands of jobs with them.

“For them to just form their own utility, they have the infrastructure there to do so. To me, it’s a no-brainer,” said Rep. Pat Brennan, R-Colchester.

Brennan joined Vermont House GOP caucus-members asking the Legislature to enact an exemption for GlobalFoundries after Vermont’s Public Utility Commission pulled the plug on the chipmaker’s bid to become an independent utility. This would have allowed the chipmaker, one of the largest power users in the state, to bypass Green Mountain Power and buy electricity directly from the regional market.

“They need to remain vibrant and competitive on the chip-market and to do so, I think they need to buy cheap power, and currently it’s not happening,” Brennan said.

But those opposed to the chipmaker going on their own grid say the PUC decision is good news for the environment.

“If GlobalFoundries had been able to get that exemption, they would have been able to get electricity from fossil fuel sources. So, their climate change pollution emissions very likely would have increased significantly,” said Chase Whiting of the Conservation Law Foundation.

Brennan argues the state needs to choose the economic benefits of more than 2,000 jobs over possible environmental impacts.

“If we don’t allow them to do that and purchase power, become their own utility, then I think we are going to force them to look elsewhere and that’s a big concern to me,” Brennan said.

In a statement, GlobalFoundries said, “We are disappointed with the decision and are now in the process of assessing the impact and next step.”

Brennan says he hopes the push for the Statehouse to step in will get bipartisan support.

