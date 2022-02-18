Great Ice! festival celebrates winter fun in North Hero

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the roller coaster of weather this week, North Hero is still gearing up for a weekend of fun.

The Great Ice! festival returns Friday night and continues all weekend, and there is lots for people to do.

One thing on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday is driving the Zamboni. It’s free but there is a $10 suggested donation that comes along with it. It’s first-come, first-served on Saturday and Sunday on City Bay.

The fun was supposed to start Friday at 4 p.m. with sled dog rides, but those were canceled because of a lack of snow.

However, there’s still plenty more on tap for the weekend, including a Christmas tree bonfire, a skate party and fireworks.

Our Elissa Borden talked to festival coordinator Andy Julow about what else people can expect before they bundle up and head out to the lake. Watch the video to see their conversation.

Click here for all the details on Great Ice!

