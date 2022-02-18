House to vote on Burlington’s Just Cause Eviction charter change

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont House lawmakers are voting on Burlington’s Just Cause Eviction charter change at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

This charter change was approved by voters last Town Meeting Day.

Changes to a city charter must be approved by the Vermont Legislature.

It would stop landlords from evicting their renters without “just cause.” That means a landlord would have to prove a tenant breached their written rental agreement, violated state statute or failed to pay rent.

If it passes, council will then take it back to make the changes at the city level.

