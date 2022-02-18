Advertisement

House to vote on Burlington’s Just Cause Eviction charter change

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont House lawmakers are voting on Burlington’s Just Cause Eviction charter change at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

This charter change was approved by voters last Town Meeting Day.

Changes to a city charter must be approved by the Vermont Legislature.

It would stop landlords from evicting their renters without “just cause.” That means a landlord would have to prove a tenant breached their written rental agreement, violated state statute or failed to pay rent.

If it passes, council will then take it back to make the changes at the city level.

Related stories:

Voters approve all Burlington ballot issues

Burlington passes ‘Just Cause Eviction’ charter change resolution

Lawsuit challenges Burlington ballot items

Just Cause Eviction concerns: Will proposed charter change allow rent control?

Burlington committee considers remedy to prevent rental evictions

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
File photo
Horses seized from Colchester farm
The Vermont-based company partnered with Colin Kaepernick to post billboards calling for...
Marketing expert discusses Ben & Jerry’s provocative Super Bowl ad
Armed with a warrant, police Wednesday visited the residence on Poor Farm Road.
Police continue investigation into animal neglect

Latest News

New Hampshire wildlife experts say leave the bears alone.
NH Fish and Game: don’t disturb bear dens
New Hampshire wildlife experts say leave the bears alone.
NH Fish and Game: don’t disturb bear dens
FILE photo.
Two logging trucks crash on Bennington County road
It was icy roads that police say played a major factor in two logging trucks crashing in...
Two logging trucks crash on Route 11