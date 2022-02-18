Advertisement

New Hampshire approves rules limiting remote instruction

New Hampshire schools no longer can shift to fully remote or hybrid instruction due to COVID-19...
New Hampshire schools no longer can shift to fully remote or hybrid instruction due to COVID-19 outbreaks. - File photo(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire schools no longer can shift to fully remote or hybrid instruction due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Both the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and the State Board of Education approved new rules Friday requiring schools to provide in-person instruction except in cases of inclement weather or when a parent requests remote learning for an individual student.

The Senate on Thursday killed a bill aimed at blocking the rules.

The House is considering a similar bill.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
Armed with a warrant, police Wednesday visited the residence on Poor Farm Road.
Police continue investigation into animal neglect
Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
File photo
Horses seized from Colchester farm
The Vermont-based company partnered with Colin Kaepernick to post billboards calling for...
Marketing expert discusses Ben & Jerry’s provocative Super Bowl ad

Latest News

The Great Ice! festival returns to North Hero Friday night and continues all weekend.
Great Ice! festival celebrates winter fun in North Hero
The driver in a deadly crash in Orleans County will face criminal charges.
Driver charged in Vermont crash that killed 2 teens
GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo
GOP tries to help GlobalFoundries after regulators reject utility bid
Student sexual assault survivors staged a demonstration at UVM on Friday aimed at the men's...
Students protesters claim UVM silenced survivors of sexual assault