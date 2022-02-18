New Hampshire approves rules limiting remote instruction
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire schools no longer can shift to fully remote or hybrid instruction due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Both the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and the State Board of Education approved new rules Friday requiring schools to provide in-person instruction except in cases of inclement weather or when a parent requests remote learning for an individual student.
The Senate on Thursday killed a bill aimed at blocking the rules.
The House is considering a similar bill.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)