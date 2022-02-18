Newport Man arrested in connection to armed robbery

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A robbery investigation turns into a slew of charges for a 24-year-old accused of taking money from a Newport convenience store.

Newport police say on Wednesday, 24-year-old Nathan Cheney went into the Jimmy Kwik’s Store on Coventry Street.

He’s accused of threatening the clerk with a knife, demanding money and then taking off. Police say they picked him up later on Union Street.

Officers say he initially resisted arrest, but then was taken into custody.

He’s now being charged with assault and robbery, possession of heroin, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a crime, lying to officers, and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.