NH Fish and Game: Don’t disturb bear dens

New Hampshire wildlife experts say leave the bears alone.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire wildlife experts say leave the bears alone.

Fish and Game bear biologists say mama bears just gave birth last month, and they should be left alone in their dens with their babies.

You’re asked not to stress them out by trying to see them or get pictures.

Fish and Game says severe or repeated disturbance will cause bears to leave the den and the cubs may be abandoned.

Biologists do select den visits for research purposes.

The NHFGD is asking the public to not search for active bear dens in the hopes of seeing or getting photos of a bear...

Posted by NH Fish and Game on Thursday, February 17, 2022

