Pets with Potential: Meet Audrey

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old spayed female cat named Audrey.

She sure is a spunky kitty. Audrey loves to play all day long. She still has that kitten energy, but you can get her to sit for a few if you have the right snack. To learn more about this girl check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more details.

