Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Audrey

This week's Pet with Potential is a female spayed cat named Audrey.
This week's Pet with Potential is a female spayed cat named Audrey.(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old spayed female cat named Audrey.

She sure is a spunky kitty. Audrey loves to play all day long. She still has that kitten energy, but you can get her to sit for a few if you have the right snack. To learn more about this girl check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
Armed with a warrant, police Wednesday visited the residence on Poor Farm Road.
Police continue investigation into animal neglect
File photo
Horses seized from Colchester farm
The Vermont-based company partnered with Colin Kaepernick to post billboards calling for...
Marketing expert discusses Ben & Jerry’s provocative Super Bowl ad

Latest News

Icing created travel trouble at the Burlington airport on Friday.
Travelers face delays at Burlington airport after icy weather
State health officials said Friday that New York will not enforce its mandate requiring health...
NY won’t enforce booster mandate for health care workers
Evacuations are underway in parts of the North Country where an ice jam has sent the AuSable...
Flooding forces evacuations in Northern New York
The weather has dealt a blow to several events planned for this weekend, including an ice...
Saturday fishing derby, Friday night ski jumping canceled