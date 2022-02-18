Advertisement

Plattsburgh mayor appoints provisional police chief

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh has a new police chief-- temporarily.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest appointed Nathan “Bud” York, a 30-year veteran with the New York State Police, as provisional police chief.

York served as a senior investigator in the department of Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

York can serve as long as nine months as provisional chief due to the New York state civil service law.

Plattsburgh has been without a police chief since the end of 2020.

Mayor Rosenquest’s last nominee for the post was rejected by the City Council.

