Police are investigating a shooting in Claremont, sends man to the hospital

CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - A man is in the hospital Thursday recovering from a gunshot wound in New Hampshire.

Clarement Police Department say they responded to the Valley Regional Hospital for a man seeking medical attention for a gunshot wound. Police say the man was shot in the lower part of his body.

While investigating, Police say they were led to an apartment on West Lafayette Street where, they say the shooting happened.

The man is in stable condition and most of those involved have been identified.

No names have been released at this time.

Police believe there is no threat to the public and anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

