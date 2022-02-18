Rutland welcomes Afghan refugees who arrived this week

Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A refugee resettlement organization says the first Afghan refugees have arrived in Rutland this week.

The Vermont director of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants told the Rutland Herald that one family and eight single individuals arrived in the city.

She said she believes a few more will be arriving in the coming week.

Last year, Gov. Phil Scott lobbied for Vermont to get refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the United States withdrew its military forces from the country.

The organization’s director says about 130 Afghan refugees are now in the state.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

