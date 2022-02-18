Advertisement

Saturday fishing derby, Friday night ski jumping canceled

The weather has dealt a blow to several events planned for this weekend, including an ice fishing derby in Highgate.(Marresa Burke)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather has dealt a blow to several events planned for this weekend.

We told you about the ice fishing derby that was planned for Highgate on Saturday.

The organizers at Mill River Brewing said Friday they’ve had to cancel it because of the weather.

And we told you about the planned 100th birthday celebration ski jumping planned for Friday night at Harris Hill in Brattleboro.

Friday, organizers told us that has been canceled so they can focus on doing a lot of snowmaking for this weekend’s competition jumping.

They say the Saturday and Sunday events are still on.

