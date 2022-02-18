Snowplow Spotlight: Mr. Plower and The BCS Beast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans plows are busy Friday morning dealing with icy roads. That has The BCS Beast and Mr. Plower out on the roads.

The BCS Beast is driven by Alan Rancourt.

He drives through Route 5A and has been with VTrans for 12 years.

Mrs. Ullrich’s second-grade class at the Brownington Central School asked the entire school to submit name suggestions. She got more than 200 ideas.

The students then narrowed it down and held a vote and they came up with The BCS Beast.

Rancourt says he’s proud of the kids and that the name matches his route.

Mr. Plower is also out and about on the roads.

The kids at NewBrook Elementary School in Newbury came up with this name for the truck driven by Jonathan Bevins.

Bevins is no stranger to VTrans. He’s been with them for 30 years and the last 25, he has spent plowing Route 30 from Brattleboro to Townshend.

The BCS Beast is driven by Alan Rancourt.

“If the kids like the name of my truck, then so do I,” said Bevins.

The kids more than like the name of the truck though, sending in sweet thank you cards and drawings that they made for Bevins.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.