St. Albans dairy barn destroyed in fire

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - An early morning barn fire has cows scattered Friday.

The St. Albans Town Fire Chief says they got the call at about 2 a.m. for a barn fire on Dunsmore Road.

The chief tells WCAX they believe it started in the milking parlor and spent the morning trying to keep the fire contained there

We’re told they did have to let some animals out of their stalls to keep them safe.

They don’t believe there were any injuries to humans or animals at this time

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

