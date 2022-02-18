Students protesters claim UVM silenced survivors of sexual assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On the heels of its sixth straight America East D-1 title, the University of Vermont men’s basketball team has been slammed with allegations of sexual assault. This-- almost exactly a year since student survivors staged a reckoning on campus.

Social media posts congratulating the team on its win were buried under fury.

An army of outspoken survivors and allies are teaming up on social media and taking the UVM administration and athletics department by storm.

Friday, students turned the online posts into an in-person protest.

Hundreds of UVM students marching through a crowded Davis Center on the college’s admissions day, claiming school leaders are putting profits over sexual assault survivors.

“These championships are temporary but the scars left by sexual assault are forever,” said Jonathan Kankal, a sophomore.

Thursday, an Instagram page called ShareYourStoryUVM posted an anonymous sexual assault allegation against a former UVM men’s basketball player.

Within hours, the university’s official Instagram page published a response denouncing making accusations on social media rather than through the school’s Title IX process.

The post which garnered hundreds of comments was deleted shortly after and commenting was disabled on the basketball team’s page.

Two student transfers, survivors, said they feel further silenced and scared.

“I came here hoping this would be safe, and it is not. I do not feel safe whatsoever,” said El Willard, a freshman.

“Because as a survivor, I don’t want to be in a place where if something happens to me no one’s going to help. No one’s listening,” said Ali Fanger, a junior.

Outraged allies want to help them be heard.

“I want to stand with them and support them and know that we’re all here for them when this administration is not,” Kankal said.

After last April’s walkout sparked by a similar call for change, the administration agreed to a slew of demands.

“There are so many things UVM agreed to do, and they still haven’t followed through on these things,” Kankal said.

UVM did complete at least a few of the 17 listed items, like hiring a sexual violence coordinator, establishing a 24/7 hotline with HOPE Works and conducting an independent audit of the Title IX office.

Officials acknowledge they mishandled Thursday’s Instagram post, writing: “There were numerous harmful comments accusing the entire team of sexual misconduct. We are aware that UVM’s post in response to these comments was not received in the way it was intended. We sincerely regret that we did not communicate the context for the University’s response more clearly. The response has been removed.”

UVM Athletics declined to comment and basketball coach John Becker didn’t address the situation in Friday’s press conference.

Students are still convinced the college is prioritizing protecting UVM’s D-1 athletes from repercussions rather than seriously investigating allegations.

“Because D-1 sports equals money,” Fanger said.

This isn’t the first time UVM athletics has come under fire.

In 2020, another allegation against a men’s basketball player surfaced as part of a lawsuit against the NCAA.

The lawsuit specifically claims the NCAA fails to “address gender-based violence committed by male student-athletes against female students and student-athletes.”

One of seven plaintiffs, a UVM swimmer accused a men’s basketball player of rape.

UVM was not named as a defendant in that lawsuit and the case has since been dismissed.

