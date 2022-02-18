Advertisement

Two logging trucks crash on Bennington County road

It was icy roads that police say played a major factor in two logging trucks crashing in Landgrove.
By WCAX News Team
Feb. 18, 2022
LANDGROVE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was icy roads that police say played a major factor in two logging trucks crashing in Landgrove.

State Police say it happened around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say they got a call about a logging truck that crashed and lost it’s lumber load all over Route 11. The driver of that truck was extricated from the cab and taken to the hospital.

Then another reported log truck hit a telephone poll, brought down a power line and kept going.

Police say the roadway was covered in ice and the conditions were hazardous.

The road was closed for several hours.

