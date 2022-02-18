Advertisement

UVM hires sexual violence prevention coordinator

By Darren Perron
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont just hired its first-ever coordinator of sexual violence prevention and education to deal with complaints.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Elliot Ruggles before a walkout by students on Friday, who were protesting after they said the college silenced sexual assault survivors who took to social media to share their stories.

Ruggles says the school won’t sweep allegations of sexual violence under the rug and they will look back at previous allegations to see what can be learned.

“As a preventionist, I’ll go through those stories, look for patterns and specific pockets in the university that need more attention and concentrated work,” Ruggles said.

Ruggles says a sexual violence response team will be put in place and a prevention council, as well.

Watch the video to see Darren Perron’s full conversation with Elliot Ruggles.

Related Story:

Students protesters claim UVM silenced survivors of sexual assault

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

