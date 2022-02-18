Advertisement

Victoria’s Secret features first model with Down syndrome

Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.
Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.(Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.

The 24-year-old from Puerto Rico appears in a diverse campaign with a group of others to promote the lingerie brand’s new “Love Cloud” collection.

Jirau has been modeling since 2019.

In 2020, she became one of the few models with Down syndrome to walk in New York Fashion Week.

Jirau emphasizes on social media that her goal is to encourage others to pursue their dreams.

In the new Victoria’s Secret campaign, she appears with 16 other professional and non-professional models of all skin tones, ages and body sizes.

The lingerie brand’s first openly transgender model is also part of it.

The campaign is part of Victoria’s Secret’s ongoing attempts to overhaul the narrow image of sexy that it cultivated for decades.

The company said in a press statement it hopes the campaign will “reinforce Victoria’s Secret’s commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
File photo
Horses seized from Colchester farm
The Vermont-based company partnered with Colin Kaepernick to post billboards calling for...
Marketing expert discusses Ben & Jerry’s provocative Super Bowl ad
Armed with a warrant, police Wednesday visited the residence on Poor Farm Road.
Police continue investigation into animal neglect

Latest News

Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa
GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo
PUC rejects GlobalFoundries’ bid to become independent utility
Afghan refugees-File photo
Rutland welcomes Afghan refugees who arrived this week
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
LIVE: Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence