BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plan on more typical February weather for the weekend after an active end to the week. A clipper system will move through our region on Saturday with scattered snow showers and the chance for morning snow squalls. Accumulation will generally be light, but a few squalls could bring reduced visibility and possible slippery roads for a brief period of time. Snow showers will wrap up on Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday is shaping up to be a nice February day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s. Temperatures will begin to warm back up for the first part of the week, starting on Monday, with highs reaching the low 40s on President’s Day. Highs will remain in the low to mid 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance for a mix of rain and snow.

A cold front will come through mid week, which will bring temperatures back down again for Thursday and Friday. Highs for the end of the work week will be in the mid to upper 20s. We may see a few snow showers on Friday, but otherwise no big snow storms on the horizon heading into the end of next week.

