BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We made it to the end of the week, and also to the end of a couple of days of wild weather swings. And we’re not quite done yet.

After a morning that saw a quick, sharp drop in the temperatures with rain changing to freezing rain, sleet, and finally to some snow showers, the afternoon will be better as skies clear out. But it will be blustery and chilly as temperatures continue to slowly fall off throughout the day.

Skies will stay clear into the first part of the night, and temperatures will bottom out in the single digits and low teens around midnight. The temperatures will start to come up again towards Saturday morning as a clipper system approaches from the west. It will cloud up by morning and more snow showers will begin around daybreak. Another sharp cold front will move through from west to east in the late morning and early afternoon hours with a line of potential snow squalls - those quick, but heavy, bursts of snow and greatly reduced visibilities. A quick inch or two of snow could come down in a short period of time in those squalls. Overall, we are looking at a dusting to around 3″ of total new snow accumulation from this clipper by the end of Saturday.

The weather will finally calm down on Sunday with partly sunny skies.

On Monday, for Presidents Day, temperatures will be on the rise again as another system approaches from the west. It will be mostly cloudy but dry. Then that next frontal system will come through with another messy mix of snow and rain on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Take it easy on the roads today, especially during the morning hours. If you can put off travel until later in the afternoon, things will be improving.

Have a great weekend! -Gary

