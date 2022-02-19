Castleton’s Harris succeeds on the ice...and the field

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The D-III college hockey season is approaching its conclusion, with teams from around our area opening postseason play this weekend. One of those teams is the Castleton women, and the Spartans will be counting on an international student with a busy schedule as they chase a championship.

“When I was a kid, I was told that I was gonna be a dancer,” said Emily Harris, a forward on the Castleton women’s hockey team enjoying a stellar sophomore season. “My mum really liked the idea of pretty dresses and everything. When I found out I didn’t like ballet, I went and tried figure skating, and I saw hockey at the other end of the ice. And that’s when I went from dresses to the smelly hockey kit.”

When you look at a college hockey roster, it’s not unusual to see a handful of European cities and towns dotting the “hometown” section, but it is exceedingly rare to come across a player from England.

“I’ve always been someone who’s been really competitive in sport,” Harris said. “And being kind of young, playing at a high level, I always knew that I wanted to take it more seriously. And the only way that I’d be able to do that with hockey especially is if I came over to the States to play.”

The native of Crondall, England is the rare exception to that rule. In her first full season with the Spartans this Winter, the sophomore forward has been tearing it up to become the team’s third leading scorer.

“What a treat she is to have as part of our program,” said Castleton women’s hockey head coach Tim McAuliffe. “It’s been really fun to see one, the natural ability that a player like Emily has. But two, her willingness to face criticism and learn and grow and become more of a well-rounded player.”

But even though Harris is one of the best players on the Castleton hockey team, there’s a pretty solid case to be made that isn’t even her best sport.

“I started playing hockey when I was six and field hockey I started when I was 12,” she said. “So when I came to the field hockey field, a lot of the skills kind of transitioned and from there I just kinda excelled in both of them.”

This Fall, Harris absolutely lit up Castleton’s opponents on the field hockey pitch, racking up 30 goals on the season. That led all of Division III and earned her an All-American nod.

“I’d seen from when I was younger, all these programs and movies about how these great athletes were All-Americans,” Harris said. It had always been a dream of mine to become an All-American.”

“I knew from the beginning that she had this competitive edge to her, that she was a kid that was gonna come out and do what it takes to be able to win every single game,” said Castleton field hockey coach Emily Lowell. “It just shows the type of work ethic and drive that she has.”

There is certainly some carry over between field hockey and ice hockey, and Harris’ coaches think its part of what makes her such an attacking threat.

“The hand-eye for sure is a huge one,” McAuliffe said. “Stick skills, like being able to toe drag and handle the puck in traffic.”

“It’s the same thing,” Lowell said, comparing the two sports. “Instead of lacrosse being up here, field hockey and ice hockey are both down here. Granted you can only use a certain side of the stick with field hockey and ice hockey you can use both sides, but it’s still the same thing of hand-eye coordination.”

But of course, being a two-sport athlete isn’t without its challenges.

“I think it’s just over three weeks to a month, so that time is pretty intense,” Harris said of the crossover season in the Fall. “You have like early practice, 6 a.m. for field hockey. And then the evening you have like ice hockey practice, lift in the middle of the day, so it’s a really intense month.”

“It really just comes down to communication,” McAuliffe said. “You know we have a pretty good relationship with field hockey, with lacrosse. Those are the two that really seem to cross over with ice hockey. There can be conflicts, but we kind of roll with the punches. Like this year you know Emily had field hockey and then they had their wrap up to the season and it was, ‘Hey, you stick with field hockey. Once field hockey’s over, you come play hockey.’”

“Their coach and I, we really talked about what they could and couldn’t do because obviously I need them to stay whole in our season,” Lowell said. “But they were at least able to get out there and skate and do stuff with their team. So I would say that is the biggest thing. Being a dual-sporter, making sure that you’re still involved with that team when you are in-season with another sport.”

For now, with field hockey season more than 6 months away, Harris’ focus is on the ice. And she thinks she and her team are ready to do some damage in the postseason.

“We’re at a stage where we’re not just competing with them, but we actually have the opportunity to beat them,” Harris said of the powers in the NEHC Tournament. “And we had a super close game with Norwich this year, super close game with Elmira and you know, if we bring our A game, then there’s no reason why we can’t beat them and win the title.”

Castleton begins their postseason journey on Saturday as they visit UMass-Boston in the NEHC Quarterfinals.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.