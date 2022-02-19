Diversity Hair Salon encouraging Black people to embrace their natural hair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Diversity Hair Salon is encouraging Black people to embrace their natural hair in a society that doesn’t always accept it.

Jessica Anderson, one of the stylists at Diversity Hair, recently started her own business, Black Beauty Bounty. She specializes in braiding.

“I’m doing what I love and I’m doing it with a passion and compassion that I have for others,” said Anderson.

Since she was 13 years old, Anderson has been braiding hair.

“It was pretty much a game between my friends and I,” she said. “Like, I braid your hair and you either help me do my chores or do my homework. Something like that. It was always transactional between my friends and I.”

Anderson, who grew up in Liberia, says she learned how to style and braid natural hair by watching her mom do it when she was a kid.

“I feel like if you see somebody do things over and over and over, you kind of learn from it. So I picked that up and had some friends in the neighborhood volunteer their time to get some messy braids while I practiced,” Anderson said.

Now, 22-year-old Anderson has her own business, Black Beauty Bounty, which she debuted at Burlington’s first-ever citywide Juneteenth celebration in 2021.

Anderson says she came up with the name Black Beauty Bounty while brainstorming with her cousin.

“And she was like ‘If you had a hair company, what would you name it?’ And I was like ‘Think about a space that’s full of Black people and they’re all just beautiful.’ And she was like ‘What?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, Black Beauty Bounty,’” said Anderson.

Anderson started off working from home but now sees clients at Diversity Hair Salon in downtown Burlington. She does all types of braids.

“Anything you can think of. Box braids, cornrows, twists,” Anderson said.

Anderson says her goal is to help Black people embrace their natural hair textures and feel comfortable wearing them.

“My advice is there is nothing wrong with being different. If anything, different is the best thing you could ever be. Excuse me? Like who wants to look like everybody else? I don’t!” Anderson said. “So I can assure you if you visit Diversity Salon, we’ll have you looking different in a good way.”

This feature story is part of WCAX’s Black History Month series on Black-owned businesses in Vermont.

