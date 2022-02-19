Advertisement

Man charged after allegedly attacking man with shovel

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is facing burglary and aggravated assault charges after police say he forced his way into another man’s home and attacked him.

Vermont State Police say Friday night, 21-year-old Jonathan Clark forcefully entered a residence on Valley Street by smashing a window. Police say once inside, Clark assaulted 53-year-old Todd Amell with a metal shovel. Police say Clark left the residence after the attack and was later found walking down Dewey Street, where he was arrested.

Police say Clark was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
The driver in a deadly crash in Orleans County will face criminal charges.
Driver charged in Vermont crash that killed 2 teens
An early morning barn fire has some cows on the loose in St. Albans.
St. Albans dairy barn destroyed in fire
Road conditions Friday morning
Early morning freeze creates slick commute
Armed with a warrant, police Wednesday visited the residence on Poor Farm Road.
Police continue investigation into animal neglect

Latest News

lottery
Police: Teen charged after cashing stolen lottery tickets
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to do Saturday, Feb. 19
What to do Saturday, Feb. 19
Diversity Hair
Diversity Hair Salon encouraging Black people to embrace their natural hair