Man charged after allegedly attacking man with shovel

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is facing burglary and aggravated assault charges after police say he forced his way into another man’s home and attacked him.

Vermont State Police say Friday night, 21-year-old Jonathan Clark forcefully entered a residence on Valley Street by smashing a window. Police say once inside, Clark assaulted 53-year-old Todd Amell with a metal shovel. Police say Clark left the residence after the attack and was later found walking down Dewey Street, where he was arrested.

Police say Clark was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.