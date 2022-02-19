Police: Teen charged after cashing stolen lottery tickets

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen is in trouble after police say they stole $1,300 worth of winning lottery tickets.

Vermont State Police say on Thursday night, they were called to the Maplefields Service Station located on Main Street in the Village of Orleans after a theft occurred.

Police say the investigation revealed an 18-year-old employee had been scanning winning lottery tickets and cashing them in the winnings without paying for them.

Police say they located the teen and cited him for grand larceny.

