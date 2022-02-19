Advertisement

UVM excels on first day at Middlebury Carnival

Bizyukova, Nystedt claim Nordic wins for Ski Cats
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM is off to yet another flying start at the Middlebury Carnival, with wins in both the men’s and women’s Nordic classic races Friday.

Anna Bizyukova led a podium sweep on the women’s side, finishing about 12 seconds better than teammate Waverly Gebhardt. Fellow Catamount Phoebe Sweet was third, while Middlebury’s Charlotte Ogden finished fourth.

On the men’s side, Vermont’s Jacob Nystedt edged out Midd’s Peter Wolter for the top spot, with Matias Oevrum and Aidan Burt rounding out three Cats in the top five.

Friday’s alpine races were canceled due to excessive wind at the Snow Bowl. The Middlebury Carnival continues Saturday.

