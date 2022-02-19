Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Feb. 19

Let's take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Feb. 19.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Feb. 19.

Have you ever wanted to drive a Zamboni? Great Ice is making that dream a reality Saturday, Feb. 19. You can stop by Hero’s Welcome General Store to take a Zamboni for a spin. There will be a specially designed course to drive on while singing the Zamboni song. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes on until 12:30 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested.

If you don’t like Zambonis or singing isn’t for you, there is another event at Hero’s Welcome that might peak your interest, a snow-building competition.

The competition starts kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Participants either create a snowman, igloo, or unique snow structure. The best snow structures are awarded medals for creativity and size. Hot dogs and hot cocoa is available for participants.

There’s a Fireworks display at the Hard’Ack Recreation Area Saturday night Feb. 19.

The fireworks are part of a weekend-long Winter Carnival. The show starts at 6 p.m. and launches off the ski hill. Spectators can watch from the field or the base of the hill.

