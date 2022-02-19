BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A clipper system with a cold front will bring snow showers today. However, snow squalls are expected with the passage of the cold front, mainly from mid-morning through mid-afternoon…starting in New York, and ending in New Hampshire. With the squalls, a quick inch or so of snow is likely, along with brief whiteout conditions. Keep that in mind, especially if you’re traveling. It will be windy as well, with some gusts to 35 mph. Highs today will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Snow showers will end this evening, with a cold night, getting below zero in spots. Sunday will be a quiet but breezy day, with highs reaching the upper 20s.

Presidents’ Day is looking quiet, except for a few flurries near the Canadian border. Then our eyes turn to another potential messy storm for Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain is possible with this system, especially south. With the current rivers running high and some with ice jams, there is the possibility of flooding once again. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Thursday will be a quiet but cold day, with highs only around 20 degrees. Models are hinting at another system brushing us with some snow on Friday, but it’s still far out and things could change. We’ll keep you posted.

